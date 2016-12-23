1 OWNER, FULL AUDI SERVICE HISTORY, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, MMI SAT NAV PLUS, HARD DRIVE, Bluetooth, COMFORT PACK, INTERIOR LIGHT PACK, USB and I-Pod Connection, Digital DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors Interior Light Pack, Privacy Glass, Climate, A/C, Computer, Auto Xenon Headlights, TECH PACK, Auto Dim Rear View Mirror With Rain Sensor Wipers. Still Under Manufacture Warranty
2014 audi s3 quattro 1-owner air-con bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav warranty xenon german 4wd s fast hands-free
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
The Audi S3 has always been the default choice for drivers who need a re...
Q-ships have been around for centuries, coming into their own in the fir...