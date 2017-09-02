2013 Audi S3 Sportback Quattro 5dr

1 OWNER, PAN ROOF, SAT NAV, JUST BEEN SERVICED AT AUDI, 2 KEYS, PARKING SENSORS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, LED LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, START STOP, Technology Package, High Beam Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Standard Features - DAB Digital Radio, Voice Control system - for Key Telephone and Radio Functions, 18in x 7.5J 5 - Twin - Spoke Star Design Anthracite, Partly Polished Alloy Wheels with 225/40 R18 Tyres and Anti - Theft Wheel Bolts, Bluetooth Interface, panoramic roof, Electric Front and Rear Windows, MMI Radio - Single CD Player and Two SDXC Memory Card Readers witch are Both MP3, WMA and AAC Compatible - FM and AM (MW) Reception, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm. 5 seats
2013 audi s3 sportback quattro 5-door 1-owner alloy-wheels bluetooth heated-seats mp3 parking-sensor sat-nav xenon german 4wd s fast hands-free
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
