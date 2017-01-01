2008 Audi S3 Quattro 5DR Sportback

FULL SERVICE HISTORY+ TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP SERVICE DONE + MILLTEK EXHAUST SYSTEM + UPGRADED CROSS DRILLED AND GROOVED DISKS ALL AROUND + UPGRADED KONI SUSPENSION, + TWO TONE LEATHER INTERIOR + ROOF RAILS + HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, 18" ALLOYS, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Computer, Electric mirrors, Electric windows, Electric Seats, Driver airbag, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, MPG Indicator, Vanity Mirror Lights, Chrome Door Handles, Multi function steering wheel, Steering Mounted Audio Control, Front Leather Armrest With Storage, Rear Leather Armrest, Trip computer, Service indicator, Remote central locking, Foglights
2008 audi s3 quattro 5-door sportback alloy-wheels airbag air-con bose fsh leather german 4wd s fast
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
The Audi S3 has always been the default choice for drivers who need a re...
Q-ships have been around for centuries, coming into their own in the fir...