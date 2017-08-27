Variant name:Hatchback S1 ,Derivative:S1 ,Variant: 2.0 TFSI quattro (231PS) Audi A1 S1 TFSI Quattro 3dr
Audi drive select, Driver's information system, Low washer fluid indicator, Service interval indicator, Speed sensitive power steering, Variable Damper Control, Voice control system, Additional SD card reader, Audi music interface, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Adaptive brake lights, Adaptive Xenon headlights plus with LED daytime running lights, dynamic range control and headlight washers, Aluminium door mirror housings, Body coloured bumpers, Dual branch oval twin exhaust tailpipes, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows, Heat insulating glass, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, LED rear lights, Rain and light sensors, Rear diffuser, Rear wiper, S body styling, 12V socket in centre console, Adjustable rear head restraints, Cupholders in centre console, Door sills with aluminium inlays, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front floor mats, Front head restraints, Front seats - 'Easy Entry', Height adjustable front seats, Illuminated glovebox, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Jack and tool kit, Leather handbrake, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Mono.pur centre console and door armrest, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seats, Stainless steel pedals, ABS/EBD, Brake assist, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL, ESP with ASR, First aid kit, Front and rear seatbelt reminder, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Head airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Rear three point seatbelts x 2, Tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle, Locking wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, S sports suspension, Aluminium trim, Tyre repair kit
4 Bankhead Drive,Sighthill ,
EH11 4EJ,
United Kingdom
