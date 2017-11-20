loading Loading please wait....
AUDI S1 - 2015

Recently serviced, lovely colour, must be seen !

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Auto Lights CD Player Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Front Fog Lights Full Service History Immobiliser Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbag Power Assisted Steering Radio Remote Locking SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Side Airbags Six Speed Gearbox Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Sports Seats Traction Control Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    403051
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/11/2017
  • Category
    Audi > S1
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8739 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    -
Bluchip House, Grandes Maisons Road, St. Sampson, Guernsey
GY2 4JW
United Kingdom

