AUDI RS7 SPORTBACK TFSI V8 QUATTRO Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS7 Trim: SPORTBACK TFSI V8 QUATTRO Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54500 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, matt effect
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Climate Control Electric Sunroof Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio DAB Radio Power Tailgate Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Lumbar Support Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Solid Paint Front Armrest
Stansted Audi
Bishops Stortford, CM227DW, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
