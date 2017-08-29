Variant name:Sportback ,Variant: 4.0T FSI V8 Bi-Turbo RS7 Quattro 5dr Tip Auto Audi RS7 4.0 TFSI quattro performance Sportback finished in Panther Black, crystal effect. Specification includes park assist, parking pack, reversing camera, rs sports suspension Plus with dynamic ride control, valcona leather honeycomb-quilted design with rs7 embossing and inlays - carbon design.
Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG,
United Kingdom
