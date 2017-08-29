loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi RS7

Compare this car
£69,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Sportback ,Variant: 4.0T FSI V8 Bi-Turbo RS7 Quattro 5dr Tip Auto Audi RS7 4.0 TFSI quattro performance Sportback finished in Panther Black, crystal effect. Specification includes park assist, parking pack, reversing camera, rs sports suspension Plus with dynamic ride control, valcona leather honeycomb-quilted design with rs7 embossing and inlays - carbon design.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308582
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS7
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    HH03FEB
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    1311 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4
Email Dealer >>

Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed