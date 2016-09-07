loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS7 4.0 TFSI Sportback Tiptronic Quattro 5dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS7 Trim: 4.0 TFSI Sportback Tiptronic Quattro 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 85633 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, 15K FACTORY EXTRAS! HEATED F/R BLACK LEATHERS, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, B&O AUDIO, PARK ASSIST, DYNAMIC PACK, F/R PARK AID, XENON, SUNROOF, LED DRL, FINANCE, WARRANTY, HPI CLEAR, Upgrades - Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System 6,300, 21'' x 9J '5-spoke blade' design titanium matt alloy wheels, with 275/30 R21 tyres 2,000, Adaptive cruise control (ACC) with Stop&Go function, Audi side assist and Audi active lane assist with pre-sense plus 1,660, Sports exhaust 1,000, Matt aluminium styling package including air intake duct with quattro logo 865, Advanced key 680, Dynamic Package 650, Park assist 410, Privacy glass 390, Rear side airbags 375, Crystal effect paint 250, Garage door opener (Homelink) 245, Reversible luggage compartment mat (fabric/rubber) 110, Heated front and rear seats 100, Matt-brushed aluminium, Panther black, crystal effect, TOTAL EXTRAS 15,035 !!!, 2 owners, Standard Features - Slide-and-Tilt Sunroof with Tinted Single-Glazed Safety Glass, MMI Navigation Plus Including MMI Touch, Cruise Control, Audi Parking System Plus - Acoustic and Visual Parking Assist System for Front and Rear, Heated Front Seats, Deluxe 4 - Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Drivers Side Memory Function, Electrically Adjustable Seat Height, Upper Backrest Angle, Seat Cushion Angle and Seat Forwards and Backwards Position, Bluetooth Interface, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, MMI Radio Plus with Audi Music Interface, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Hill - Hold Assist, Upholstery Leather - Valcona Leather Upholstery, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Rain Sensor, 12 Channel Amplifier (600 Watts), 14 Speakers, 4-Way Electric Lumbar Support, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alarm, All LED Headlights, Alloy wheels, Anti - Slip Regulation (ASR), Antilock Brake System (ABS), Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, CD Player, Central Locking with Radio Remote - Control, Dynamic Route Guidance (TMC), Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column - Adjustable For Height and Reach and with Memory, Electromechanical Power Steering, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Front Centre Armrest, Front Side Airbags Integrated into the Seat Backrest with Additional Head Airbag System over the Entire Length of the Side Windows and Protects the Front and Outer Rear Passengers, Full Size Airbag for Passenger, Head Restraints - Front and Rear, Head-Up Display, Headlight Washers, Heated Rear Screen, Heate

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417417
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS7
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    85633 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
