AUDI RS7 4.0 TFSI Sportback Tiptronic Quattro 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS7 Trim: 4.0 TFSI Sportback Tiptronic Quattro 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 23500 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, Electric sliding sunroof, Ceramic brakes, Dynamic package, Heads up display, Carbon fibre interior trim, Bose audio system, Sports exhaust, Black styling pack, 21'' Alloy wheels, Carbon dipped front splitter and bumper trim, 4 seats, Daytona Grey with a Black leather interior with contrast diamond stitching, Satellite Navigation, Blind spot assist, Privacy glass, DAB digital radio, Electric heated memory seats, Electric heated folding wing mirrors, Parking sensors, Keyless start, Reversing camera, Adaptive cruise control, High beam assist, Adjustable spoiler, Electric steering column, Auto hold, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, 3 Zone climate control, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, AMI (Audi Music Interface), Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 49,990

  • Ad ID
    407814
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS7
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    23500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
£49,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

