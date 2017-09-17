Accessories

Audi drive select, Audi parking system plus with front and rear sensors, Colour driver's information system display, Electro-mechanical PAS, Fatigue detection system, Head up Display, Hill hold assist, MMI navigation plus with touch and 8" colour display, DVD, SD card reader, 10GB music storage, Mobile telephone preparation - bluetooth interface, Power boot opening and closing, Service indicator, Audi music interface, DAB digital radio module, MMI radio plus with CD player, USB/iPod connection, Acoustic glass, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour roof spoiler, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured side sills, Electric folding/heated/auto dimming door mirrors with memory function, Electric tilt/slide sunroof, Front and rear electric windows, Headlight washers, High beam assist, Honeycomb front grille, LED tail lights, Matrix beam LED headlights, Rain and light sensors, RS design body styling, 4 Zone automatic air conditioning, 4-way electric lumbar support, Alcantara door panels, AlumInium look pedals and driver's footrest, Driver's seat memory, Electric adjustable steering column, Front and rear headrests, Front centre armrest, Front/rear floor mats, Illuminated door sill finishers, Isofix front passenger and rear seat preparation, Jack and tool kit, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, Ambient lighting pack - RS7, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, EDL, Electromechanical parking brake, Electronic stability control, ESP, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front seat belts warning, High performance braking system, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Quattro sports differential, Tyre mobility system