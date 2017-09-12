AUDI RS6 TFSI quattro 560PS. Dynamic pack, Pan roof, Sport exhaust, 21s Auto

Accessories

A very tastefully specified, facelift RS6 hosting all of the desirable factory extras. A theme of black and silver runs through with sparkling Panther Black Crystal effect paint against matt aluminium styling package. Inside silver silk nappa leather contrasts soul black trim and carbon fibre inlays for a bright, spacious, and airy cabin. Panoramic glass open sky sunroof, Dynamic pack (comprising DRC sport suspension plus, Dynamic steering, and 174mph speed limiter), Full lunar silver quilted fine nappa leather, Sport exhaust system, Matt aluminium styling package, Heated front & outer rear seats, Keyless entry & starting, Soft-close doors, Parking pack (comprising parking system advanced with reversing camera and park assist), 21'' 5-twin spoke design alloy wheels in titanium, MMI satellite navigation system plus, Bose speaker upgrade. First service completed by Wakefield Audi at 9k miles. Low rate HP & PCP finance available. Subject to terms and status, please call for a formal quotation. Fontain Motors is open 6 days a week with viewings by appointment; please call before visiting to avoid disappointment! This vehicle will be put through our comprehensive pre-delivery inspection process, carefully valeted and leave us with the balance of its manufacturer warranty. Protect your investment with Autoglym LifeShine for £299. Audi driver magazine Gold award winning independent dealer 12 years running. Finance arranged & part exchanges a pleasure.75 litre capacity fuel tank, Audi cylinder-on-demand technology, 20” ‘7-twin-spoke’ design alloy wheels, Audi drive select, RS high-performance braking system with RS logo, Electromechanical power steering, Tyre Mobility System, ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger and outer rear seats, Valcona leather upholstery, Fully electric RS Super Sports front seats with driver’s side memory, Heated front seats, Split-folding rear seats, RS body styling, Matt-finished aluminum-look door mirrors, Roof rails in matt aluminium, Dual-branch exhaust system with two oval tailpipes, Audi Matrix LED headlights, Adaptive lights, Headlight washers, Darkened rear LED lights, Electric memory/dimming/folding door mirrors, RS 3-spoke flat-bottomed leather multifunction steering wheel, Electrically adjustable steering column, Inlays in Carbon, Aluminium-look pedals and footrest, Cruise control, Auto-dimming rear-view mirror, Colour Driver’s Information System, Deluxe 4-zone