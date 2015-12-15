AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3879 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Glacier White Metallic
MMI navigation plus with touch and 8'' colour display,Panoramic glass sunroof,21'' 5 twin spoke design alloy wheels in Black gloss,Sports exhaust system,Parking plus with park assist,Dynamic pack - RS6,RS suspension plus and DRC,Speed restriction increase to 174 mph,quattro with sports differential,Dynamic steering,Matrix LED Headlights,Gloss black styling pack - RS6,Black exterior mirror housings,Parking pack - A6/RS6,Rear View Camera,Red brake callipers,Audi Connect and Audi Phone box,Privacy Glass
Nottingham Audi
Nottingham, NG72SZ, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
Dec 15, 2015
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016