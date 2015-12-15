loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3879 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Glacier White Metallic

Accessories

MMI navigation plus with touch and 8'' colour display,Panoramic glass sunroof,21'' 5 twin spoke design alloy wheels in Black gloss,Sports exhaust system,Parking plus with park assist,Dynamic pack - RS6,RS suspension plus and DRC,Speed restriction increase to 174 mph,quattro with sports differential,Dynamic steering,Matrix LED Headlights,Gloss black styling pack - RS6,Black exterior mirror housings,Parking pack - A6/RS6,Rear View Camera,Red brake callipers,Audi Connect and Audi Phone box,Privacy Glass

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406082
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3879 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
more from this dealership

  • AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto
    Audi RS6
    £64,500
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI RS3 TFSI RS 3 Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav] Auto
    Audi RS3
    £35,000
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £21,000
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI TT T FSI S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £22,500
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI RS Q3 T FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS Q3
    £27,500
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £19,500
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI R8 FSI Quattro 2dr
    Audi R8
    £47,500
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Quattro Sport 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £22,000
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic [Tech
    Audi TT
    £27,750
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra Black Edition 2dr
    Audi TT
    £25,000
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI RS4 FSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS4
    £34,750
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
  • AUDI RS3 T FSI TT RS Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi RS3
    £45,750
    Nottingham , Nottinghamshire
