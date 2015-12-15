loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16810 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Nardo Grey

Accessories

MMI navigation plus with touch and 8'' colour display,Dynamic Pack,RS suspension plus and DRC,quattro with sports differential,DAB digital radio,MMI radio plus with CD player,Audi music interface,Audi Connect and Audi Phonebox,10GB music storage,Interior mirror with automatic anti-glare action,Sports exhaust system,Black styling pack,Audi parking plus with front and rear sensors,Park assist,Rear View Camera,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Hill hold assist,Electric auto dimming heated folding door mirrors,Dynamic steering,Matrix LED Headlights,Ambient lighting pack,21'' 5 twin spoke gloss black design alloy wheels,Red brake disc callipers,Heated front and rear seats,4 zone climate control,12 way electric front seats with driver's memory function,Electric adjustable steering column with memory,Audi drive select,Privacy Glass

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405181
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16810 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

  • AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto
    Audi RS6
    £63,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £23,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Black Edition 2dr
    Audi TT
    £25,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £27,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £24,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £23,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £36,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI A8 TDI 262 Quattro SE Executive LWB 4dr Tip
    Audi A8
    £36,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £20,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI R8 FSI V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi R8
    £91,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £29,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI RS5 TFSI Quattro 2dr Auto
    Audi RS5
    £59,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto
    Audi RS6
    £63,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £23,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Black Edition 2dr
    Audi TT
    £25,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £27,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £24,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £23,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S
    Audi TT
    £36,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI A8 TDI 262 Quattro SE Executive LWB 4dr Tip
    Audi A8
    £36,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT T FSI S Line 2dr
    Audi TT
    £20,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI R8 FSI V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi R8
    £91,000
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI TT TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic
    Audi TT
    £29,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire
  • AUDI RS5 TFSI Quattro 2dr Auto
    Audi RS5
    £59,500
    Leicester , Leicestershire

People who viewed this item also viewed

£63,000

Leicester Audi
Leicester, LE32LD, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!