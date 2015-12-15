AUDI RS6 T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16810 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Nardo Grey
MMI navigation plus with touch and 8'' colour display,Dynamic Pack,RS suspension plus and DRC,quattro with sports differential,DAB digital radio,MMI radio plus with CD player,Audi music interface,Audi Connect and Audi Phonebox,10GB music storage,Interior mirror with automatic anti-glare action,Sports exhaust system,Black styling pack,Audi parking plus with front and rear sensors,Park assist,Rear View Camera,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Hill hold assist,Electric auto dimming heated folding door mirrors,Dynamic steering,Matrix LED Headlights,Ambient lighting pack,21'' 5 twin spoke gloss black design alloy wheels,Red brake disc callipers,Heated front and rear seats,4 zone climate control,12 way electric front seats with driver's memory function,Electric adjustable steering column with memory,Audi drive select,Privacy Glass
Leicester Audi
Leicester, LE32LD, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Dec 15, 2015
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016