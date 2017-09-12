AUDI RS6 RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14483 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: BLACK
Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Adaptive Forward Headlights, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Headlight Cleaning System, CD Radio, DAB Radio, Power Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, Auto On Headlights, Bodykit, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rails, 12v Socket, Cupholders, Pollen Filter, First Aid Kit
Audi Sheffield (JCT600)
Sheffield, S88LH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Fast estate cars used to be rare tentative one-off experiments by manufa...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...