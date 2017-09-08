loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI RS6 RS6 Avant TFSi V8 Quattro Auto

Compare this car
£49,989
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: RS6 Avant TFSi V8 Quattro Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38000 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

21'' 5 Double Spoke Alloy Wheels, MMI Navigation Plus with touch and 8'' colour display, 10GB Music Storage, Reverse and 360 Degree Surround Camera, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, BOSE Surround Sound, DAB Radio, Auto Dim Rear View, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Headlamp Washers, 4 Zone Climate, Electric Front Seats + Steering Column + Driver Memory, Ambient Light Pack, Hi-Performance Brake System, TPMS, Keyless Start, Audi Parking System Plus, Quattro Sports Differential. Full Audi Main Dealer Service History.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315657
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Email Dealer >>

Westover Sports Cars Poole
Poole, BH151JF, Dorset
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed