AUDI RS6 RS6 Avant TFSi V8 Quattro Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: RS6 Avant TFSi V8 Quattro Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38000 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: RED
21'' 5 Double Spoke Alloy Wheels, MMI Navigation Plus with touch and 8'' colour display, 10GB Music Storage, Reverse and 360 Degree Surround Camera, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, BOSE Surround Sound, DAB Radio, Auto Dim Rear View, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Headlamp Washers, 4 Zone Climate, Electric Front Seats + Steering Column + Driver Memory, Ambient Light Pack, Hi-Performance Brake System, TPMS, Keyless Start, Audi Parking System Plus, Quattro Sports Differential. Full Audi Main Dealer Service History.
