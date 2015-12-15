AUDI RS6 PLUS AVANT TFSI QUATTRO Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: PLUS AVANT TFSI QUATTRO Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3870 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Panther Black, crystal effect
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Power Tailgate Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Roof Rails 12v Socket Pollen Filter Metallic Paint Pearlescent Paint Front Armrest
Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Dec 15, 2015
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016