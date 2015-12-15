loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI RS6 PLUS AVANT TFSI QUATTRO Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: PLUS AVANT TFSI QUATTRO Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3870 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Panther Black, crystal effect

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Power Tailgate Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Roof Rails 12v Socket Pollen Filter Metallic Paint Pearlescent Paint Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402633
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3870 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£73,690

Watford Audi
Watford, WD258HL, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!