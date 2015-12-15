loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS6 PLUS AVANT TFSI QUATTRO Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: PLUS AVANT TFSI QUATTRO Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6500 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Ascari blue, metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio Power Tailgate Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Roof Rails 12v Socket Pollen Filter Metallic Paint Pearlescent Paint Front Armrest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410205
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
more from this dealership

  • AUDI RS3 SPORTBACK QUATTRO NAV Semi Auto
    Audi RS3
    £37,995
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS6 PLUS AVANT TFSI QUATTRO Auto
    Audi RS6
    £78,750
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi
    Audi TT
    £35,995
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TTS TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £29,995
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION Auto
    Audi TT
    £20,950
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi
    Audi TT
    £16,450
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION
    Audi TT
    £25,946
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO Auto
    Audi RS6
    £66,950
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION Semi
    Audi TT
    £32,440
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI A8 PLUS TFSI V8 QUATTRO Auto
    Audi A8
    £78,995
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI RS7 PLUS SPORTBACK TFSI QUATTRO Auto
    Audi RS7
    £58,946
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
  • AUDI TT TFSI QUATTRO Semi Auto
    Audi TT
    £31,946
    Hatfield , Hertfordshire
£78,750

Hatfield Audi
Hatfield, AL95JN, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

