Audi RS6

1 Former Keeper From New With Full Dealer Service History And Will Be Serviced On Collection Or Delivery, This Vehicle Has A Must Have Specification Including: Panoramic Sliding Roof, Dynamic Pack, Dynamic Steering, Heated Front And Rear Quilted Black Leather Sports Seats, Carbon Interior Pack, Dab Radio With Bose Surround Sound System, Rs Quattro Sports Differential, Rs Suspension Plus, Audi Navigation, Advanced Key Entry, Top View Camera, High Beam Assist, Parking Assist, Bluetooth, Cruise Control Speed Limit, Led Lighting, Power Boot, Garage Door Opener, Privacy Glass, Exterior Matt Aluminium Styling Pack With Large Spoiler, Sports Exhaust, Unmarked 21'' Diamond Cut Gloss Black Alloys.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409617
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Mileage
    39000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
