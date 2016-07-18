car description

Variant name:Rs 6 Avant ,Variant: 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto, 21" Multi Spoke Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Sports Exhaust, Panoramic Roof, Black Styling Pack, Suspension Pack, Dynamic Steering, Full Audi Service History. Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Audi RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS6 Finished in Nardo Grey with complimenting Black Honey Comb Leather and Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays. This stunning vehicle comes with a fantastic specification to include, 21" Multi Spoke Diamond Faced Alloy Wheels, Sports Exhaust, Panoramic Roof, Black Styling Pack, Suspension Pack, Dynamic Steering, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Multi Function Flat Bottom Leather Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Electric Steering Colum, 4 Zone Climate Control, DAB Radio with BOSE Sound System, Drive Select, Keyless Start, Font and Rear Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Park Assist, Heated Electric Front Seats with Drivers Memory, Heated rear Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Illuminated Entry Guards, Electric Tailgate and much more. This car also has a full Audi service history done at Swindon Audi on 18/07/2016 at 5763miles and Cheshire Oaks Audi on 25/05/17 at 9886miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland was established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.