Variant name:Rs 6 Avant ,Derivative:MK4 FL (4G) (C7) ,Variant: 4.0 Avant Tiptronic quattro 5dr Audi RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto

Matt Daytona Grey, 2 owners, With Black Honeycomb Stitched Valcona Leather With RS Embossed Logo,19000 Miles With Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, 21'' Carbon Alloy Wheels, Reversing Camera, Panoramic Sun Roof, Led Matrix Headlights, Black Styling Pack, Dynamic Pack, Audi Exclusive Paint, Audi Phone Box, Audi Park Assist, Deluxe 4 Zone Climate Control With Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bose Surround Sound, Audi Music Interface, Stop/Start, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Voice Command, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows/Mirrors, Stop/Start, Hill Hold Assist, AUX/USB, Remote Central Locking and Perimeter Alarm, Supplied With Balance Of Manufacturers Warranty, HPI Certificate, Pre Delivery Inspection And Fully Valeted. We Do Take Part Exchange And Offer Low Rate Finance/PCP Packages Available Subject To Status. We Are Easy To Find Just 5 Minutes From Junction 29 M6 Motorway Postcode PR5 6SY., £64,999

  • Ad ID
    405542
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    LD16UEW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4
Unit 9,Bamber Bridge,Old Mill Industrial Estate
PR5 6SY
United Kingdom

