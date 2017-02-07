Audi > RS6

Accessories

Audi drive select, Audi parking system plus, Audible and visual fasten seat belt warning - front and rear, Colour driver's information system display, Electro-mechanical PAS, Hill hold assist, MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Mobile telephone preparation, Remote electric boot opening/closing, RS instrument dials, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, DAB digital radio module, MMI Radio plus with CD player and bluetooth interface, USB connection, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour roof spoiler, Electric folding/heated/auto dimming door mirrors with memory function, Electric front/rear windows, Headlight washers, LED daytime running lights, LED Matrix headlights with high beam assist, LED rear lights, Privacy glass (to rear of B post), RS design body styling, Titanium effect window surrounds, Titanium front grille, Titanium look front spoiler, Twin oval high gloss black exhaust tail pipes, 12 way electric front seats with driver's memory function, 4 way electric lumbar support, 4 zone climate control, Aluminium door sill trims, AlumInium look pedals and driver's footrest, Electric adjustable steering column with memory, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Isofix front passenger and rear seat preparation, Jack and tool kit, Luggage compartment cover, Rear headrests, Split folding rear seat, Ambient lighting pack - RS6, Storage pack - A6, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger side airbags, Electromechanical parking brake, Electronic stability control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, High performance braking system, Rest recommendation system, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti theft alarm, Anti-theft wheel bolts, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Preparation for tracking system, Remote central locking, Quattro sports differential, Tyre mobility system