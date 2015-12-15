car description

Specification MAKE Audi MODEL RS6 Avant Performance COLOUR Panther Black YEAR 2017/67 MILEAGE 20 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this delivery mileage Audi RS6 Performance Edition. Finished in Panther Black with Black Valcona Leather. ( Saving over £11000 on RRP ). STANDARD EQUIPMENT 21" 5V Spoke Star Titanium Look Alloy Wheels, 3 Spoke Heated Sports Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Adaptive Air Suspension, BOSE Surround Sound System, Carbon Inlays, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Matt Aluminium Styling Pack, Through Load Facility, Titanium Finish Door Mirror Housing, Titanium Look Roof Rails, Electrically Adjustable Memory Seats, BOSE Sound System, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Electrically Operated Boot Open/Close, Illuminated Door Sills. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Advanced Key, Audi Connect and Phone Box, Audi Smart Phone Interface, Electric Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Parking Pack, Red Brake Calipers. TRANSMISSION 8 Speed Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 3993 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 597 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 223 PRICE £79,850 Share this car Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE Audi RS6 Avant Performance Submit Close Form Print vehicle details E-Mail to a f