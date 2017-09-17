loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi RS6 Avant Performance

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

21" 5-V-Spoke Star Design Gloss Black Alloys, Dynamic Package (includes RS Sport Suspension Plus with Dynamic Ride Control, Dynamic Steering, Top-Speed Restriction Increase), Gloss Black Styling Pack, Red Brake Calipers, Carbon Inlays.
Sport Exhaust, Privacy Glass, Audi Parking System Plus, Light and Rain Sensor, Cruise Control, Hill-Hold Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Rest Recommendation System, Audi Drive Select, Deluxe 4-Zone Air Conditioning, Ambient Lighting Pack, MMI Navigation Plus, DAB Digital Radio, Audi Music Interface, Bluetooth, BOSE Surround Sound System, Audi Matrix LED Headlights, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, RS Adaptive Air Suspension, RS Super Sport Front Seats & Much More.

Accessories

romans international audi rs6 estate performance black alloy-wheels air-con bluetooth bose carbon cruise-control privacy-glass sat-nav german 4wd rs fast hands-free

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330062
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Mileage
    1100 mi
Email Dealer >>

Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed