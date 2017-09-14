AUDI RS6 4.0T FSI V8 Bi-Turbo RS6 Quattro 5dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Remote electric boot opening/closing, LED headlights with adaptive light and high beam assist, Audi parking system plus with front and rear sensors, MMI navigation plus with touch and 8" colour display, DVD, SD card reader, 10GB music storage, 4 zone climate control, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, Hill hold assist, Electro-mechanical PAS, Colour driver's information system display, Audible and visual fasten seat belt warning - front and rear, Audi drive select, Advanced key with Audi hands free boot opening system, Cruise control, Mobile phone preparation - High with Audi Connect, USB/iPod connection, MMI radio plus with CD player, DAB digital radio module, BOSE surround sound, Bluetooth audio streaming, Audi music interface, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, Alarm, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Split folding rear seat, Rear headrests, Isofix front passenger and rear seat preparation, Front head restraints, Front centre armrest, Electric front seats + driver memory, Electric adjustable steering column, Door armrest in leather, AlumInium look pedals and driver's footrest, Aluminium gear shift paddles, 4-way electric lumbar support, Heated front seats, Front sports seats, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, Aluminium look front grille, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour roof spoiler, Body coloured side sills, Electric folding/heated/auto dimming door mirrors with memory function, Electric front/rear windows, Front spoiler, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lights, Rain sensor, Rear wiper, Headlight washers, Metallic paint, Ambient lighting pack - RS6, Quattro sports differential, Tyre mobility system