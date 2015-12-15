loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance 5dr Tip Auto Estate

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance 5dr Tip Auto Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4347 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Ascari blue, metallic

Accessories

2017 Audi RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance 5dr Tip Auto Estate with 4347miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413883
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4347 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£77,500

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!