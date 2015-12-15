AUDI RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance 5dr Tip Auto Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 Performance 5dr Tip Auto Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11000 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Daytona Grey (Pearl)
Audi Beam, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour roof spoiler, Electric folding/heated/auto dimming door mirrors with memory function, Electric front/rear windows, Headlight washers, LED daytime running lights, LED Matrix headlights with high beam assist, LED rear lights, Privacy glass (to rear of B post), RS design body styling, Titanium effect window surrounds, Titanium front grille, Titanium look front spoiler, Twin oval high gloss black exhaust tail pipes, 12 way electric front seats with driver's memory function, 4 way electric lumbar support, 4 zone climate control, Aluminium door sill trims, AlumInium look pedals and driver's footrest, Electric adjustable steering column with memory, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Isofix front passenger and rear seat preparation, Jack and tool kit, Luggage compartment cover, Rear headrests, RS Super sports front seats, Split folding rear seat
Audi Doncaster (JCT600)
Doncaster, DN24LT, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Dec 15, 2015
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016