Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16000 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: BLUE
Bose Surround Sound System, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, Fully Electric Front Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Reverse Parking Camera, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Paddleshift, Heated Rear Screen, Brushed Aluminum Window Trim & Wing Mirrors, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Power Opening Bootlid, Automatic Headlights, Matrix LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, 2 Keys, Honeycombe Front Grilles, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Rear Climate Control, Trip Computer, Fully Perforated Steering Wheel,,Audi RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
Fast estate cars used to be rare tentative one-off experiments by manufa...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...