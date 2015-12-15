loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5059 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Audi Beam, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights + automatic windscreen wipers, Body colour bumpers, Body colour roof spoiler, Electric folding/heated/auto dimming door mirrors with memory function, Electric front/rear windows, Front spoiler, Headlight washers, LED daytime running lights, LED Matrix headlights with high beam assist, LED rear lights, RS design body styling, 12 way electric front seats with driver's memory function, 4 way electric lumbar support, 4 zone climate control, Aluminium door sill trims, AlumInium look pedals and driver's footrest, Cloth headlining, Electric adjustable steering column with memory, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Isofix front passenger and rear seat preparation, Jack and tool kit, Luggage compartment cover, Rear headrests, RS Super sports front seats, Split folding rear seat

  • Ad ID
    408999
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5059 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
£66,000

Hull Audi (JCT600)
Hull, HU139PB, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

