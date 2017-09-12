loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS6 4.0BiTDI V8 (435ps) quattro Tiptronic

£77,340
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0BiTDI V8 (435ps) quattro Tiptronic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 5110 Engine Size: 3956 Ext Color: Orca Black, metallic

Accessories

Navigation system - High,Cruise control with speed limiter,22 inch x 9J '5-V-Spoke aluminium Star' design - titanium diamo,Deluxe 4-zone climate control,Power steering,Parking Pack Plus,Audi sound system,Front sports seats,Privacy glass,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Electrically adjustable 4-way lumbar support,Power-operated tailgate,Black roof rails,Disc brakes - front,3-spoke flat-bottomed leather multi-function Sports steerin,All-weather LED headlights,Audi Phone box with wireless charging,Audi pre sense rear,Audi side assist,Audi Smartphone Interface,Audi Virtual Cockpit,Comfort front centre armrest,Door mirror housing - Titanium black,Door mirrors - electrically folding - adjustable and heated,Electric panoramic glass sunroof,Front seats - electrically adjustable,Head-up display,Heated front seats,High beam assist,Hill hold assist,LED rear lights,Parking system plus - front and rear,Reversing camera,Technology pack,Titanium Black Styling Pack,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Valcona leather with S line embossing on the front seats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323181
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    5110 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3956
  • Engine Model
    3956
Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

