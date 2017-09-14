loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS6 4.0 V8 RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO / DYNAMIC STEERING + PACK / 21inch ALLOYS

£59,999
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0 V8 RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO / DYNAMIC STEERING + PACK / 21inch ALLOYS Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 8840 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Black

21inch Alloys,Bose Stereo,Climate Control,Cruise Control,DAB Radio,Dynamic pack,Active Air Suspension,Bluetooth,Front and Rear Heated Seats,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Parking Sensors Front and Rear,Privacy Glass,Satellite Navigation,ONLY 8000 MILES, Sports Exhaust, MMI Satellite Navigation, RS Suspension and DRC, Quattro Sports Diff, Dynamic Steering, Dynamic Pack, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Climate Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), 21inch Titanium Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, BOSE Stereo, DAB Radio, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Led Headlight with High Beam Assist, Diamond Stitched Leather, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Tyre Pressure Monitor, Computer (Driver Information System), Rain Sensor, Hill Hold Auto hand Brake, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Part Exchange Welcome and Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply).

  • Ad ID
    325146
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8840 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

