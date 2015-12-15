loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI RS6 4.0 V8 RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO [DYNAMIC PACK, 21inch ALLOYS] Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0 V8 RS6 AVANT TFSI V8 QUATTRO [DYNAMIC PACK, 21inch ALLOYS] Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8840 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

21inch Alloys,Dynamic pack,Active Air Suspension,Bose Stereo,Climate Control,Cruise Control,DAB Radio,Bluetooth,Front and Rear Heated Seats,Multi Function Steering Wheel,Parking Sensors Front and Rear,Privacy Glass,Satellite Navigation,Panther Black With Black Volcano Leather, Carbon Fibre Trims, Very Low Mileage, 21inch 5 Twin Spoke Titanium Alloy Wheels, Dynamic Pack Which Consists of RS Suspension and DRC, Quattro Sports Diff, Dynamic Steering, Roof Rails, Privacy Glass, Euro Satellite Navigation, Bose Surround Sound System, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Four Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic LED Headlamps, Cornering Headlights, Driver Memory Seat, Electric Tailgate, Multi-Functional Steering wheel, Voice Command, Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Heated Wing Mirrors, Lumbar Support, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Part Exchange Welcome and Finance Settled, Competitive Finance Packages Available Including PCP, Lease Purchase and HP, Please Ask About Our Platinum Pack With Includes Williams F1 Ceramic Paint Protection, SMART Protection, GAP/RTI Policies and Key Insurance, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8840 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£54,999

Wimbledon Specialist Cars
Raynes Park, SW208BP, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!