AUDI RS6 4.0 TFSI Tiptronic Quattro 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0 TFSI Tiptronic Quattro 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 45000 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Grey
Grey, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels-9.5Jx21in 5-Twin-Spoke Black Gloss, Red Brake Calipers, 2 owners, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), DAB Radio, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/DVD), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alloy Wheels (20in), Tyre Pressure Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Rain Sensor, Hill Holder, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface). 5 seats, 49,995
Culloden Car Sales
Inverness, IV27WB, Highland
United Kingdom
