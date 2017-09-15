loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI RS6 4.0 TFSI Tiptronic Quattro 5dr

Compare this car
£49,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0 TFSI Tiptronic Quattro 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 45000 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels-9.5Jx21in 5-Twin-Spoke Black Gloss, Red Brake Calipers, 2 owners, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), DAB Radio, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/DVD), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alloy Wheels (20in), Tyre Pressure Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Rain Sensor, Hill Holder, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Alarm, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface). 5 seats, 49,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    326243
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Email Dealer >>

Culloden Car Sales
Inverness, IV27WB, Highland
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed