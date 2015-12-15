AUDI RS6 4.0 TFSI Avant Tiptronic Quattro 5dr [553 BHP]

Accessories

Sepang Blue pearl with Lunar Silver Valcona Leather Interior, 1 Owner from New and Just Serviced by Audi, Over £9k Factory Extra's Fitted - 21" 5 twin spoke design alloy wheels in Titanium finish, Electric panoramic sunroof with electric sunblind, Gloss black styling pack, Parking pack with reverse camera, Privacy glass (to rear of B post), Red brake calipers, Sports suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control, Sports Exhaust, Front and outer rear heated seats, Audi connect and phone box. RS6 FEATURES:- LED Matrix headlights with high beam assist, Remote electric tailgate, MMI navigation plus with touch and 8" colour display, DVD, SD card reader, 10GB music storage, Bluetooth audio streaming, Audi music interface, DAB, BOSE surround sound, Cruise control, 3 spoke flat bottom multifunction leather steering wheel with Paddleshift, Electric front RS sports seats with memory function, 4 Zone Climate control, Adaptive air suspension, Audi drive select, Keyless start + Much More! **THIS STUNNING RS6 WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Just Serviced by Audi @ 16k miles : On matching Continental tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Audi Nationwide Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.