AUDI RS6 4.0 Performance Avant Tiptronic quattro 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0 Performance Avant Tiptronic quattro 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 13600 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, Heads up display, Bose sound system, Reversing camera, side view camera, Blue carbon fibre interior trim, 21'' alloys with Red calipers, Privacy glass, DAB radio, Jukebox, 5 seats, Sepang Blue exterior paintwork with a Black leather and alcantara interior with Blue diamond stitching, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Bluetooth, SD card ports, Auto hold, Electric heated folding mirrors, Parking sensors, Electric steering column, Cruise control, Keyless start, Bluetooth, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Dual zone climate control, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Power boot, UK vehicle, Sat Nav, All our cars are HPI clear, Warranty until October 2019, Please call us for a video presentation of the car, 67,990

  • Ad ID
    407811
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    13600 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
£67,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

