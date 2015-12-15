loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS6 4.0 Avant Tiptronic quattro 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: RS6 Trim: 4.0 Avant Tiptronic quattro 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 19000 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: GREY

Matt Daytona Grey, 2 owners, With Black Honeycomb Stitched Valcona Leather With RS Embossed Logo,19000 Miles With Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, 21'' Carbon Alloy Wheels, Reversing Camera, Panoramic Sun Roof, Led Matrix Headlights, Black Styling Pack, Dynamic Pack, Audi Exclusive Paint, Audi Phone Box, Audi Park Assist, Deluxe 4 Zone Climate Control With Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bose Surround Sound, Audi Music Interface, Stop/Start, Electric Heated Memory Seats, Voice Command, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows/Mirrors, Stop/Start, Hill Hold Assist, AUX/USB, Remote Central Locking and Perimeter Alarm, Supplied With Balance Of Manufacturers Warranty, HPI Certificate, Pre Delivery Inspection And Fully Valeted. We Do Take Part Exchange And Offer Low Rate Finance/PCP Packages Available Subject To Status. We Are Easy To Find Just 5 Minutes From Junction 29 M6 Motorway Postcode PR5 6SY., 64,999,Audi RS6 4.0T FSI Quattro RS 6 5dr Tip Auto

  • Ad ID
    406735
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS6
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
