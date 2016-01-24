Audi > RS5

Variant: 4.2 TFSI Coupe S Tronic Quattro 3dr
Metallic Suzuka, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels - 9Jx20in 5 V Spoke Design Titanium, Sport Exhaust, Bang & Olufsen, Black Styling Pack, Mobile Telephone Preparation - High, Privacy Glass, 1 owner, Standard Features - HDD Satellite Navigation with MMI 3G, Deluxe 3 - Zone Climate Control, Audi Parking System Plus, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic Start - Stop Function, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Single CD with MP3 Compatibility - SD Memory-Card Reader and AUX - IN Socket, Audi Music Interface, Electric Front Windows, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Audi Drive Select, Upholstery - Fine Nappa Leather, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, 17in 7.5J 5-Arm Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Rain Sensor. 4 seats, Clark Motorchoice - Proud To Be Part Of The John Clark Motor Group, £35,995 p/x welcome
Abbotswell Road,West Tullos,
AB12 3AD
United Kingdom
Jan 24, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016