loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi RS5

Photos Map

car description

Variant: 4.2 TFSI Coupe S Tronic Quattro 3dr

Accessories

Metallic Suzuka, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels - 9Jx20in 5 V Spoke Design Titanium, Sport Exhaust, Bang & Olufsen, Black Styling Pack, Mobile Telephone Preparation - High, Privacy Glass, 1 owner, Standard Features - HDD Satellite Navigation with MMI 3G, Deluxe 3 - Zone Climate Control, Audi Parking System Plus, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic Start - Stop Function, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Single CD with MP3 Compatibility - SD Memory-Card Reader and AUX - IN Socket, Audi Music Interface, Electric Front Windows, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Audi Drive Select, Upholstery - Fine Nappa Leather, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, 17in 7.5J 5-Arm Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Rain Sensor. 4 seats, Clark Motorchoice - Proud To Be Part Of The John Clark Motor Group, £35,995 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400659
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    L19LAK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11815 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£35,995

Abbotswell Road,West Tullos,
AB12 3AD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!