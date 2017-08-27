loading Loading please wait....
Audi RS5

£32,950
COMPETITIVE NO DEPOSIT 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT Gleaming Ibis White Paint With Un-Marked Rs5 Embossed Milano Black Memory Sports Seats With Contrast Stitching, This Superb Example Not Only Has A Full Long Life Main Dealer Service History But Also Boasts A Must Read Specification Which Includes; Mmi Plus Audi Satellite Navigation, Bang & Olufsen, Dab Radio With Mmi Plus, Audi Music Interface With Usb & Memory Card, Dvd Player, Voice Dialog, Bluetooth, Real Carbon Fibre Trim Inlays, Advanced Key, Chrome Electric Folding Wing-Mirrors, Front & Rear Parking System, Daytime Running Lights, Un-Marked 20'' Alloy Wheels.

  • Ad ID
    308290
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS5
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
912
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

