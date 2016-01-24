AUDI RS5 4.2 QUATTRO AUTO

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 QUATTRO AUTO Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: White
Full dealership history, 2 keys plus original bookpack, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Drive Select, 20' RS Alloys With PZERO Tyres, Carbon Inlays, Upholstery - Silk Nappa Leather with Contrast Stitching and RS Embossing, Electric Rear Spoiler, Cruise Control & Speed Limiter, Multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift, LED Strip Light headlights and Xenons, Audi Parking System Plus with Front and Rear Sensors, Deluxe 3 - Zone Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Servotronic - Electromechanical, Speed Sensitive, Power - Assisted Steering, Electric Front Windows, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Automatic Windscreen Wiper Operation, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, HPI Clear. AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details)
Find-My-Car.co.uk
BS154RQ
United Kingdom
Jan 24, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016