AUDI RS5 4.2 QUATTRO AUTO

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 QUATTRO AUTO Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 79000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: White

Full dealership history, 2 keys plus original bookpack, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Drive Select, 20' RS Alloys With PZERO Tyres, Carbon Inlays, Upholstery - Silk Nappa Leather with Contrast Stitching and RS Embossing, Electric Rear Spoiler, Cruise Control & Speed Limiter, Multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift, LED Strip Light headlights and Xenons, Audi Parking System Plus with Front and Rear Sensors, Deluxe 3 - Zone Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Servotronic - Electromechanical, Speed Sensitive, Power - Assisted Steering, Electric Front Windows, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Automatic Windscreen Wiper Operation, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, HPI Clear. AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details)

  • Ad ID
    413006
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    79000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
