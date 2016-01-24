AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI S Tronic Quattro 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI S Tronic Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 39000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: BLACK
A stunning Audi RS5 in Phantom black pearl with Lunar silver Valcona leather. Cost £71k new with £15k of optional extras! Comprehensive service history. Extras fitted; Technology package – High, 20" Rotor wheels on matching Bridgestone tyres, Top speed restrictor increase to 174mph, Sports exhaust, Electric tilt panoramic glass sunroof, Dynamic Steering, Matt aluminium styling package, Mobile telephone preparation – High, Pearl effect paint, Bang and Olufsen sound pack, Advanced key, Door mirrors - electrically folding and auto-dimming, Audi Parking System Advanced with rear camera, Privacy glass, Comfort package, Heated front seats, Audi Music Interface, Electric rear window blind, Cruise control, Storage Package and Audi hill-hold assist. A simply stunning example fitted with all the best options. Car comes complete with all handbooks and manuals, 2 keys, 12 months MOT and 6 months national warranty. If you would like to know more please call Sean on 0141 810 3524. Excellent finance packages available. Part exchange welcome.
