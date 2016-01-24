AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto

Accessories

White, Fantastic Example With A Huge Specification, 7725 Worth Of Listed Factory Extras, Full Service History, Upgrades - Technology Package High, Sat Nav Media System, 20'' Rotar Design Alloy Wheels With Titanium Look, Sports Exhaust System (Factory Fit), Sound Package, Audi Parking System Advanced, Mobile Telephone Prep, Black Styling Pack, Heated Front Seats, Audi Music Interface, Convenience Pack, Auto Dimming Rear Mirror, Cruise Control, Ibis White, 1 owner, Standard Features - Audi Parking System Plus with Front and Rear Sensors, Deluxe 3 - Zone Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Electric Front Windows, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Upholstery - Silk Nappa Leather with Contrast Stitching and RS Embossing, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Audi Concert Audio System - Single CD with MP3 Compatibility - Colour Screen - SD Memory - Card Reader and AUX - IN Socket, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Automatic Windscreen Wiper Operation. 4 seats, Service History - 4 Records - ( 3 Main Audi Dealer - 1 Independent ) - Last Service @ 42193 Miles, Immaculate Condition Inside & Out, Auto Sussex Ltd - 5* Approved Car Company - Online Finance Application Available On Dealers Website, 25,250