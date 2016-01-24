loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI S Tronic Quattro 3dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 88500 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Blue

Metallic SPRINT BLUE, FULL BLACK LEATHER , SAT NAV , BOSE SOUND SYSTEM , 21'' ALLOYS , CHROME INSERTS , ADFL ,AMAZING CAR TO DRIVE ,AND AMAZING CAR TOO LOOK AT........, 3 owners, Audi Parking System Plus with Front and Rear Sensors, Deluxe 3 - Zone Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Electric Front Windows, 19in 5 - Spoke Aero Design Alloy Wheels with 265/35 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Upholstery - Silk Nappa Leather with Contrast Stitching and RS Embossing, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Audi Concert Audio System - Single CD with MP3 Compatibility - Colour Screen - SD Memory - Card Reader and AUX - IN Socket, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Automatic Windscreen Wiper Operation. 4 seats, 19,495

  • Ad ID
    417918
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    88500 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
£19,495

Hillington Park Cars Ltd
G524DR
United Kingdom

