Audi RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro

car description

Audi RS5 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro Coupe 450PS S Tronic 7 Speed Automatic registered January 2015 finished in Panther Black Crystal Effect with Full Black Leather interior with Rock Grey Stitching and Piping and Carbon Fibre trim, Reversing Camera, Park Distance Control with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry and Go, 20 Inch Audi Sport Cast Aluminium 5-Arm Rotor Design Matt Black Alloys with Red Callipers, Electric Glass Sunroof, Bang and Olufsen Audio, Electric Heated Front Sports Seats with Lumbar Support, Sports Suspension with Variable Shock Absorption, Drive Select, Powerfold Heated Electric Door Mirrors in Dulled Aluminium, Satellite Navigation with DVD Player, Cruise Control, Bi-Functional Headlamps with Gas Discharge Lamp and Automatic Headlight Range Adjustment and Dynamic Cornering Lights, Sound Package 1, Bluetooth Media, Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel, DAB Radio, Privacy Glass, Voice Control, HDD Juskebox, Electronic Parking Brake, Floor Mats, Adjustable Rear Spoiler, Full Audi Service History on 08/12/15 at 6,875. Finance available on request - subject to status and terms. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; UK Wide Delivery Available; Pa