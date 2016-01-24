loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS5 4.2 Fsi Quattro 2Dr S Tronic Petrol Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 Fsi Quattro 2Dr S Tronic Petrol Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14250 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: White

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start& CD Player, Electric front windows, ABS, Electro-mechanical PAS, Service interval indicator, Heated electric door mirrors, Audi music interface, Body colour bumpers, Front fog lights, 3 zone climate control, Adjustable steering column...

  • Ad ID
    402662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14250 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
£39,449

South Hereford Audi
HR11LN, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

