AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: BLUE

Audi drive select, Colour driver's information system display, Damper control, Electro-mechanical PAS, HDD satellite navigation with MMI 3G - High, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, DAB digital radio module, SD card slot, Adaptive light inc xenon headlights + headlight cleaning system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlamp levelling, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Heated electric door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Rain and light sensors, Retractable rear spoiler, Sports bodystyling, Twin oval tailpipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, 3 zone climate control, Adjustable steering column, Aluminium door sill trims, Aluminium gear shift paddles, AlumInium look pedals and driver's footrest, Electric lumbar support, Front centre armrest with 2 x 12v sockets, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Leather trim for door armrests, Perforated leather gearknob, Rear armrest, Rear headrests, Split folding rear seat, Interior light pack - A5/RS5, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP + traction control, First aid kit, Tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, Audi sports differential, Tyre mobility system

  • Ad ID
    414877
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4200
  • Engine Model
    4200
