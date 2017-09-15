AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39000 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: MAUVE
Milltek Exhaust System, DAB Digital Radio, Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Fully Electric Front Seats, Heated Rear Screen, Gloss Red RS Brake Calipers, Retractable Bootlid Spoiler, Adaptive Cruise Control, Reverse Parking Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Headlights, Xenon Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Trip Computer, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Advanced Key, Push Button Start, Perforated Leather Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Brushed Aluminum Exterior Trim & Mirror Covers,,Audi RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
