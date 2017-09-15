loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

£27,841
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, DAB Radio, Paddleshift, Perforated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Sports Exhaust, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Screen, Fully Electric Heated Wing Mirrors, Electric Windows, Drive Select, Automatic Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels,Audi RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328399
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4200
  • Engine Model
    4200
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

