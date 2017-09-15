AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: GREY
Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, DAB Radio, Paddleshift, Perforated Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Sports Exhaust, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Dual Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Screen, Fully Electric Heated Wing Mirrors, Electric Windows, Drive Select, Automatic Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels,Audi RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
The RS5 launched in 2010 was Audi’s answer to the top performance offeri...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...