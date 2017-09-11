AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23566 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Daytona Grey
Satellite Navigation, 20" Alloys, Bose Sound System, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Park Distance Control, Xenon Lights, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, LED Eyebrow Light, Electric Seats, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering (PAS)
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
