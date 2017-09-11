loading Loading please wait....
AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

£27,467
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23566 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Daytona Grey

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, 20" Alloys, Bose Sound System, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Park Distance Control, Xenon Lights, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, LED Eyebrow Light, Electric Seats, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Power Assisted Steering (PAS)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320006
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > RS5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23566 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

