AUDI RS5 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic A TRULY AWESOME DRIVING EXPERIENCE!!

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr S Tronic A TRULY AWESOME DRIVING EXPERIENCE!! Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 55699 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Black
Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Category 1 alarm, Anti-lock brake system, Electromechanical parking brake, Electronic Stability Programme + traction control, High performance braking system, Audi sports differential, Dynamic ride control, Heated electric door mirrors, Matt finish aluminium mirrors housings, Electric front windows, Rain and light sensors, Body colour bumpers, Retractable rear spoiler, Solid paint, Sports bodystyling, Twin oval tailpipes, Adaptive light including xenon headlights + headlight cleaning system, Automatic headlamp levelling, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Electric front seats, Electric lumbar support, Front head restraints, Front sports seats, Isofix front passenger and rear seat preparation, Rear headrests, Split folding rear seat, Carbon atlas inlays, Adjustable steering column, Aluminium door sill trims, Aluminium gear shift paddles, AlumInium look pedals and driver's footrest, Front centre armrest with 2 x 12v sockets, Jack and tool kit, Leather steering wheel, Perforated leather gearknob, Rear armrest, RS 5 leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Silk Nappa leather upholstery, Through load facility with removable ski bag, 3 zone climate control, Automatic boot lid opening, Audi parking system plus with front and rear sensors, Drive select with Damper control, Rear acoustic parking system, Servotronic speed related Power Assisted Steering, Colour driver's information system display, Service interval indicator, Audi Sound System with 10 speakers, Concert radio/CD player with MP3, SD card reader and aux input socket, 19" 5 Spoke aero design alloy wheels, Tyre mobility system
Dudley Motor Co
Dudley, DY27AZ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Jan 24, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016