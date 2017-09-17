AUDI RS5 2.9 TFSI Quattro 2dr Tiptronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: RS5 Trim: 2.9 TFSI Quattro 2dr Tiptronic Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 1000 Engine Size: 2894 Ext Color: Navarre blue, metallic
Air inlets in titanium black, Auto dimming rear view mirror with acoustic windscreen, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour rear diffuser with chrome strip, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heat insulated glass, High beam assistant, High Gloss Black rear spoiler, Rain and light sensors, Titan black radiator grille with chrome inlay, Adjustable steering column, Aluminium door sill trims, Automatic tri-zone climate control, Black headlining, Boot mat, Centre console with cupholders, Electric lumbar support, Fine Nappa leather upholstery, Front centre armrest, Front/rear floor mats, Illuminated door sills, Isofix front passenger and rear seat preparation, Jack and tool kit, Leather trim for door armrests, Massage function for front seats, Rear centre armrest, Rear headrests, Rear seat storage trays, Split folding rear seat, Stainless steel pedals and foot rest, Super sports seats, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, USB charging port with aux socket
Audi Doncaster (JCT600)
Doncaster, DN24LT, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
