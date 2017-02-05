2010 Audi RS5 Rs5 Fsi Quattro + FULL SPEC

Black Leather, Recaro Bucket Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights with Daytime Running Lights, Aluminium Styling Pack, 20" Titanium Finished Rotor Arm Alloys, HDD Satellite Navigation System, Bang and Oulfsen Sound Package, Audi Music Interface, Keyless Entry/Start, Audi Advanced Parking System including Front and Rear Sensors and Reverse Camera, Dynamic Ride Control, Carbon Fibre Interior Package, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Deployable Rear Spoiler, DAB Digital Radio, Hill Hold Assist, Auto Boot Lid, Deluxe 3-zone Climate Control, Interior Lights Package, Tyre Pressure Monitor This RS5 comes with Full Audi History and AUDI EXTENDED WARRNTY UNTIL 2015 and FREE SERVICING UNTIL 2016. Audi RS5 Features Air Conditioning Bluetooth Climate Control Colour SatNav Dual Climate Zones Memory Seats Xenon Headlamps Cruise Control Parking Camera Parking Sensors Stability Control Push Button Start Electric Seats Bang & Olufsen Aluminium Styling Pack Recaro Bucket Seats Carbon Fibre Interior Package Keyless Entry/Start Hill Assit DAB Radio
2010 audi rs5 fsi quattro full specification alloy-wheels air-con black-leather bluetooth carbon cruise-control parking-sensor push-button-start recaro sat-nav xenon german 4wd rs fast coupe hands-free leather black-interior dark-interior
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
